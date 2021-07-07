Tottenham Hotspur chasing AC Milan midfield star

Having already lost two big-name stars following Gianluigi Donnarumma’s move to PSG and Hakan Calhanoglu joining rivals Inter Milan, AC Milan will be hoping the latest reports concerning defensive midfielder Franck Kessie are baseless.

Kessie, 24, joined AC Milan in 2017, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth £21.6m.

However, now with just 12-months left on his contract, there are fears the Ivorian midfielder may following former teammates Donnarumma and Calhanoglu out of the ‘free agent exit’.

According to a recent report from Eurosport, one club closing monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation is Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The outlet claims that Rossenarri’s hierarchy has previously seen all attempts to renew the midfielder’s contract fail.

It has now been reported that AC Milan is now expecting bids to come in for Kessie during this summer’s transfer window.

Eurosport suggests that despite a new midfielder not being their priority, the first club to back their interest up with a formal bid could very well be Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Other possible targets are also understood to include Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell and RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer.