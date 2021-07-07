Menu

(Photo) Kieran Trippier can’t even watch as Harry Kane scores to make it England 2-1 Denmark

England National Team
Kieran Trippier couldn’t even bare to watch as Harry Kane lined up to take his penalty against Denmark in tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

Kane saw his penalty saved but put home the rebound to make it 2-1 in extra time in this huge game, and Trippier’s nerves show just how big a moment it was…

Eventually Trippier will have seen the reaction of the crowd and known that Kane had put England in front, but it’s clear the tension was unbearable for the Atletico Madrid right-back.

