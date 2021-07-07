Video: There were TWO balls on the pitch as Raheem Sterling won penalty for England vs Denmark

England got a bit of luck on their second goal against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Watch below as video and photos show there were two balls on the pitch at the time Raheem Sterling was brought down for the penalty…

Two balls on the pitch. Whistle should’ve been blown. Soft pen (but a pen) given. Gareth’s lucky fucking England are winning the lot. pic.twitter.com/WSpXwAMU9m — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) July 7, 2021

This technically means play should’ve been stopped, but England won’t care after Harry Kane ended up scoring the winner to set up a final against Italy on Sunday.