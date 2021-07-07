Menu

Video: There were TWO balls on the pitch as Raheem Sterling won penalty for England vs Denmark

England National Team
England got a bit of luck on their second goal against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Watch below as video and photos show there were two balls on the pitch at the time Raheem Sterling was brought down for the penalty…

This technically means play should’ve been stopped, but England won’t care after Harry Kane ended up scoring the winner to set up a final against Italy on Sunday.

