The start of the new football season can’t come soon enough for teams in the Premier League, Championship and Leagues One and Two.

That’s because the relaxing of most of the measures that the public have become used to over the past 18 months will ensure that capacity crowds can return to football stadiums.

MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?

Clubs at all levels of the game have lost millions of pounds of revenue which would normally be due to them each home match day.

“I am very comfortable with it,” Sports Minister, Nigel Huddleston, said to Sky Sports.

“I’m comfortable with it because a vast majority of the British public will be vaccinated and that will make a huge difference.

“It doesn’t mean you’re immune, people still need to be sensible and if you’ve got symptoms don’t go out, keep the tests going and if you get pinged you have to self-isolate.

“So we’ve still got certain systems and precautions in place to minimise the risks that are out there. But we have got to the stage where, given the incredible sacrifices that everybody in the country has made, it’s time now to start getting back to life a little bit more normal.

“As the Prime Minister said, ‘If we can’t open now, when we’ve had such success in the vaccination programme, when can we?'”

With supporters being allowed into stadiums at Euro 2020, albeit in a slightly reduced capacity, the dynamic has given everyone a lift.

It’s often said that football is nothing without the fans, and that’s never been a truer saying than over the period when the stands have remained soulless and empty.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool among five or six clubs considering transfer swoop for Ligue 1 star Video: Rio Ferdinand joins England fans in party atmosphere ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final Lionel Messi tipped to miss out on the Ballon d’Or after Italy qualify for Euro 2020 final

There are just six weeks left until the first games of 2020/21 will be played, and supporters up and down the country can resume their bi-weekly pilgrimage.

Wonderful.