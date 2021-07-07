(Video) Aston Villa ace shines in the penalty kick shootout as Argentina advances to Copa America final

The Copa America semifinal fixture between Colombia and Argentina went to a penalty kick shootout with the star being Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Martínez stopped three attempts in the shootout, one by Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sánchez, Everton’s Yerry Mina, and Boca Juniors Edwin Cardona.

The performance by the 28-year-old has pushed Argentina into the Copa America final, where Brazil awaits them in the matchup all football fans want to see in this tournament.

Argentina will be looking for its first international trophy in the Lionel Messi era with the national team.

