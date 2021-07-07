Menu

(Video) Bonucci’s hilarious reaction to steward who thought he was a fan during Euros celebrations

Posted by

As this summer’s delayed Euros reach their climax, Tuesday night saw Roberto Mancini’s Italy become the first country to reach the tournament’s final.

During what was a hugely exciting and tense semi-final against Spain, the Azzurri were forced all the way to penalties.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich seriously interested in Belgium Euros star

The nerve-racking ending saw the Italians narrowly come away with the win after successfully converting four spot-kicks in comparison to the Spaniards’ two.

More Stories / Latest News
Sergio Ramos has already signed contract ahead of free Paris Saint-Germain transfer
Bayern Munich seriously interested in Belgium Euros star
Pep Guardiola all-but rules out Harry Kane transfer in honest update on Man City’s plans

The scenes which ensued were obviously that of elation from the Italians with defender Leonardo Bonucci among those celebrating with the country’s supporters.

During the scenes, a stadium steward thought the centre-back was a stray spectator and tried to grab hold of him. However, clearly recognising the steward’s mistake, the defender gave a reaction that was pure gold.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories Leonardo Bonucci

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.