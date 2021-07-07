(Video) Bonucci’s hilarious reaction to steward who thought he was a fan during Euros celebrations

As this summer’s delayed Euros reach their climax, Tuesday night saw Roberto Mancini’s Italy become the first country to reach the tournament’s final.

During what was a hugely exciting and tense semi-final against Spain, the Azzurri were forced all the way to penalties.

The nerve-racking ending saw the Italians narrowly come away with the win after successfully converting four spot-kicks in comparison to the Spaniards’ two.

The scenes which ensued were obviously that of elation from the Italians with defender Leonardo Bonucci among those celebrating with the country’s supporters.

During the scenes, a stadium steward thought the centre-back was a stray spectator and tried to grab hold of him. However, clearly recognising the steward’s mistake, the defender gave a reaction that was pure gold.

Bonucci’s face when he realizes the steward thinks he’s a fan trying to get on the field is priceless. Bonucci laughing and giving her a hug after she realizes (probably with horror) her mistake is even more priceless.pic.twitter.com/bKTYPeNPKl — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) July 6, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports