Video: England denied a huge penalty shout vs Denmark as foul goes against Harry Kane

Sometimes you just look at an incident in real-time and it looks like it has to be a penalty, so there was some initial bewilderment at Wembley tonight as the foul went against Harry Kane here:

Pictures from TUDN

With the replay, you can see why the ref has come to his initial decision as Harry Kane does plant his leg to impede the Denmark player, but it’s also some very clumsy defending and there’s no way VAR would overturn it if the penalty was given.