Menu

Video: England denied a huge penalty shout vs Denmark as foul goes against Harry Kane

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Sometimes you just look at an incident in real-time and it looks like it has to be a penalty, so there was some initial bewilderment at Wembley tonight as the foul went against Harry Kane here:

Pictures from TUDN

With the replay, you can see why the ref has come to his initial decision as Harry Kane does plant his leg to impede the Denmark player, but it’s also some very clumsy defending and there’s no way VAR would overturn it if the penalty was given.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Kasper Schmeichel super-save denies Man United’s Harry Maguire in England-Denmark clash
Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths Investigated by Police Scotland over messages with a girl under the age of 16
Newcastle United extend the contracts of five first-team players

 

More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.