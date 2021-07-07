Menu

Video: England finally concede at Euro 2020 as Damsgaard puts Denmark ahead with a stunning free-kick

England looked bright for the opening few minutes tonight, but Denmark have started to take control of the game and you did sense that they were the more likely side to break the deadlock.

England have gone all the way to the semi-final without conceding, but they are behind now after a fantastic free-kick from Mikkel Damsgaard:

It’s not time for England to panic yet as there’s plenty of time left and the crowd is still there to lift them, but they will need to show some character after going behind for the first time.

