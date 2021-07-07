Video: Insane reaction from fans in London as Harry Kane scores goal that could put England in Euro 2020 final

Fans in London went absolutely ballistic as Harry Kane scored the goal that could be about to put England in the Euro 2020 final.

Watch below as beer flies everywhere following Kane’s strike to make it 2-1 against Denmark in tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final…

A winner, anyone? ? Bedlam as Harry Kane nets the rebound ?? pic.twitter.com/aZ4qNxlbZv — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 7, 2021

England went behind early on in this game but have come back well and now look the favourites to set up a final with Italy this Sunday.

Judging by these scenes, just imagine if England do manage to make the final and go one further by winning it!