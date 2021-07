Despite scoring early, Argentina has yet to put away Colombia, and Los Cafeteros took advantage of their opponent, continuing to give them life in this match.

FC Porto forward Luis Díaz would take a long pass from Edwin Cardona and even with an Argentine defender on him. The 24-year-old would get off a shot that would beat Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to tie the score between Colombia and Argentina at one with over 20 minutes to play.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)