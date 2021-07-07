(Video) Lionel Messi attracts the Colombian defense and finds Lautaro Martínez for an easy goal

Colombia had some belief that they could go toe-to-toe with Argentina; however, they’ll need to come back from behind if they wish to defeat the South American giant.

With three defenders watching his move, Lionel Messi was able to find the open forward in Lautaro Martínez, who would score the first goal in the fixture less than ten minutes into the matchup.

The Colombian squad will need to come back as they did a few weeks ago against Argentina during their World Cup qualifying fixture.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)