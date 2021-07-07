(Video) Lionel Messi taunts Yerry Mina after missing penalty kick

In Colombia’s penalty kick shootout win over Uruguay, Everton defender Yerry Mina danced following a conversion on his shot.

Against Argentina, Mina again was tasked with taking a penalty kick shot, and the 26-year-old would miss on his chance. Soon after failing to convert, the television camera then panned over to Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old shouted “bailá ahora” (dance now) to Mina. Argentina would win the fixture in penalty kicks as they advance to the Copa America final against Brazil.