(Video) Lionel Messi taunts Yerry Mina after missing penalty kick

Everton FC
In Colombia’s penalty kick shootout win over Uruguay, Everton defender Yerry Mina danced following a conversion on his shot. 

Against Argentina, Mina again was tasked with taking a penalty kick shot, and the 26-year-old would miss on his chance. Soon after failing to convert, the television camera then panned over to Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old shouted “bailá ahora” (dance now) to Mina. Argentina would win the fixture in penalty kicks as they advance to the Copa America final against Brazil.

