Lionel Messi already has an assist in the match against Colombia, and now the 34-year-old is having fun with the opponent.

The Argentine forward is four for five in his dribbles, and one of the highlights of the first half is Messi dribbling past two Colombian defenders while maintaining possession of the ball.

Despite the dominance that Argentina has shown at times, the score remains 1-0, and Colombia still has the opportunity to come away with a possible win.

(Video Courtesy of Fox Sports)