Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi saw his country set up a Copa America tie against Brazil following a penalty shootout win against Columbia on Tuesday night.

After seeing their semi-final clash against Los Cafeteros end 1-1 after 90-minutes and extra time, Messi’s Argentina was forced to a penalty shootout in order to decide the game’s victors.

READ MORE: (Video) Bonucci’s hilarious reaction to steward who thought he was a fan during Euros celebrations Following three successful spot-kicks to Columbia’s two, Argentina were confirmed as the tournament’s second finalist.

However, one of the moments of the game came after the final whistle.

When Everton defender Yerry Mina missed his crucial spot-kick, Messi was spotted shouting “How about dancing now! – How about dancing now!” – a reference to the Colbumbian’s earlier celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THAT GUYS JOKES ?? (@thatguysjokes)

Pictures courtesy of TYC Sports