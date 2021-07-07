Menu

West Ham are in advanced talks to take high-profile member of Man City staff to the London Stadium

In an effort to overhaul their recruitment, West Ham are making inroads at the highest level.

David Moyes has agreed that the east Londoners need a Director of Football, which they’ve not had since Manuel Pellegrini and Mario Husillos were sacked in December 2019.

According to Football Insider, they quote a source at the club as suggesting the the Hammers are in advanced talks with Man City’s Rob Newman.

Although a deal hasn’t been agreed as of this moment, it’s believed to be a formality, in what would be a real coup for the club.

West Ham’s co-owners David Gold (L) and David Sullivan (R) have agreed to employ a Director of Football

The report also notes that Moyes’ previous No.2, Alan Irvine, is no longer in the position but has been retained as a technical advisor.

It doesn’t make clear what his responsibilities are, but perhaps they will become clearer once Newman is appointed to his role and can adjust certain things accordingly.

With one of the smallest recruitment departments in the entire English top-flight, this is a hire that the Hammers need to make soonest.

