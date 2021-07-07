In an effort to overhaul their recruitment, West Ham are making inroads at the highest level.

David Moyes has agreed that the east Londoners need a Director of Football, which they’ve not had since Manuel Pellegrini and Mario Husillos were sacked in December 2019.

MORE: Arsenal to sell four more?

According to Football Insider, they quote a source at the club as suggesting the the Hammers are in advanced talks with Man City’s Rob Newman.

Although a deal hasn’t been agreed as of this moment, it’s believed to be a formality, in what would be a real coup for the club.

The report also notes that Moyes’ previous No.2, Alan Irvine, is no longer in the position but has been retained as a technical advisor.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea considering surprise free transfer swoop for experienced Premier League ace West Ham giving trials to exciting teen star and Rangers outcast as David Moyes looks to pad out his squad for European adventure Chelsea forward looks set for exit as he fails to show up for pre-season training amid transfer speculation

It doesn’t make clear what his responsibilities are, but perhaps they will become clearer once Newman is appointed to his role and can adjust certain things accordingly.

With one of the smallest recruitment departments in the entire English top-flight, this is a hire that the Hammers need to make soonest.