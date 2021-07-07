With West Ham about to embark on their first European adventure for some while, David Moyes will understand that he needs to start padding out his squad for the trials and tribulations that lie ahead.

Having just signed a new deal with the east Londoners, the Scot will also have one eye on the future.

To that end, Ex-WHUEmployee, speaking on the West Ham Way podcast and cited by Hammers News, has said that both Brain Kinnear, who was let go by Rangers because of Covid breaches, and Leicester teenager, Gio Loureiro, are on trial at West Ham.

The report also suggests that long-suffering Hammers fans are getting twitchy by a perceived lack of transfer activity, given that the new Premier League season is just a few weeks away.

From Moyes’ point of view, he certainly deserves the benefit of the doubt after masterminding West Ham’s best season since 1986.

If they can replicate that form again next season, silverware might be just around the corner.