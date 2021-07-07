West Ham United considering summer bid after being wowed by Euros star

Despite seeing his country crash out against England at the quarter-final stage, one player who has enjoyed an excellent tournament at this summer’s Euros 2020 is Ukraine and Gent striker Roman Yaremchuk. In fact, so impressive has the attacker’s performances been that recent reports have now linked him with a big move to the English Premier League.

Yaremchuk, 25, joined Gent in 2017 following a £1.8m move from Dynamo Kiev.

Since arriving in Belgium’s top-flight, the 25-year-old striker has gone on to feature in 152 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 79 goals, along the way.

Carrying his impressive domestic form into this summer’s Euros, Yaremchuk managed to net twice and assist another in his country’s five appearances.

In light of the 25-year-old’s commendable performances, according to a recent report from Eurosport, Premier League side West Ham United are now considering making a summer move.

Having so far failed to replace former striker Sebastien Haller, the Hammers are still on the lookout for a new forward to lead David Moyes’ line and Eurosport speculate that Yaremchuk could be the right man for the job.