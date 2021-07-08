Arsenal could be tempted into parting ways with €20m star as Serie A outfit pushes for loan move

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin could be set for an Emirates Stadium exit this summer, with it being reported that the Londoners would be prepared to part ways with the fullback.

This comes from Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), with Mikel Arteta apparently not seeing his compatriot as part of his plans for the next campaign.

Following the big-money departure of Achraf Hakimi, the publication have speculated that Inter Milan would be interested in taking the Spaniard off the Gunners’ hands to fill the vacancy left by the PSG-bound right-back.

The €20m valuation reported will likely be contested by the Serie A giants, though it’s difficult to see Arsenal allowing Bellerin to move to Milan on a loan deal, as Calciomercato have suggested, given the club’s need for an influx of cash to pursue further signings.

At the very least, its an unlikely proposition the London-based side will accept without their being an obligation to purchase the fullback at the end of the loan spell.

Regardless, there can be no question that Arteta’s men will prioritise whatever offer comes their way for the 26-year-old that involves an instant exchange of cash for the player’s signature.