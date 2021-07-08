Arsenal rule themselves out of race for Euros star and turn attention to former Ligue 1 target

Following a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) noting Arsenal’s failed attempt to persuade Italy international Manuel Locatelli to make a switch to London this summer, the Gunners have reportedly turned their sights back on a former target.

This comes from Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), with the Italian outlet claiming that the London-based outfit have decided to turn their attention back to another linked target in Houssem Aouar.

According to ESPN, however, Mikel Arteta’s side will need to first potentially offload some players before they can afford a move for the Frenchman.

READ MORE: Gareth Southgate explains tactical motivation behind decision to sub Grealish after only playing for 36 minutes

With Granit Xhaka having been linked with the exit door, following Switzerland’s exciting run in the European Championship, it’s possible that Arsenal could find a significant portion of the funds they need to support a potential transfer in the sale of the divisive 28-year-old.

As both Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos have returned to their parent club, Real Madrid, after their loan spells in London, the Premier League outfit is certainly in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park.

On that basis, one might imagine that Arteta will be somewhat reluctant to fund a move for Aouar, however, if it is first contingent on selling one of his available midfield stars.