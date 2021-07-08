Menu

“Almost done” – Arsenal closing in on £47m transfer deal, personal terms and contract agreed

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Brighton defender Ben White.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Gunners have agreed personal terms with White over a contract running until 2026.

MORE: Arsenal in talks to sign another Premier League star

However, as Schira tweets below, Arsenal still need to finalise a deal with Brighton, and are set to offer £47million to try and get the move done…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Former Premier League ace backing surprise England hero to have “one huge moment” in Euro 2020 final vs Italy
Photo: Chelsea ace confirms his Stamford Bridge exit after four years and thanks the fans
Video: Fabrizio Romano confirms a key decision that means Man United can sign star for “crazy” money this summer

White has looked a superb young talent for some time now, having shone in the Premier League with Brighton and during his time on loan at Leeds United in the Championship in 2019/20.

The 23-year-old looks an ideal fit for Arsenal’s needs right now after the departure of David Luiz.

More Stories Ben White

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.