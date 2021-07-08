Video: England legend singles out duo as Gareth Southgate’s most important players

England legend John Barnes has praised two key players for the national team after they reached the Euro 2020 final last night.

Speaking in the video clip below, Barnes made it clear he felt that Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips have been key to making Gareth Southgate’s tactics work at this summer’s tournament…

?"Those 2 give them that base and balance." @officialbarnesy believes #ENG success at #Euro2020 is down to Declan Rice & Kalvin Phillips pic.twitter.com/VjVDl7lZw4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 8, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Rice and Phillips might not be the most glamorous of players, with attackers like Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling usually stealing the show, but Barnes makes a good point about the work they’ve done to protect the defence and allow the forwards that chance to shine.