Video: England legend singles out duo as Gareth Southgate’s most important players

England National Team
England legend John Barnes has praised two key players for the national team after they reached the Euro 2020 final last night.

Speaking in the video clip below, Barnes made it clear he felt that Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips have been key to making Gareth Southgate’s tactics work at this summer’s tournament…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Rice and Phillips might not be the most glamorous of players, with attackers like Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling usually stealing the show, but Barnes makes a good point about the work they’ve done to protect the defence and allow the forwards that chance to shine.

