Video: Superb 53-pass England move shows Southgate-ball can beat Italy in Euro 2020 final

England National Team
England have been superb at Euro 2020 so far, beating Denmark 2-1 last night to set up a meeting with Italy in Sunday’s final.

We’re so used to seeing the Three Lions under-achieve at major tournaments, but things feel very different now after such a strong showing this summer that has them on the brink of winning the competition.

MORE: England set new record with 2-1 win over Denmark in Euro 2020

In the past, we’ve seen England panic and lump the ball forward, but Gareth Southgate has this side playing with composure and authority now, as this move below perfectly illustrates…

Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport

Watch how well England dictate the play and control the game as they hold on to their 2-1 lead with authority, rather than through desperation.

This superb brand of football (Southgate-ball, anyone?) is surely good enough to beat Italy in this weekend’s final, provided England can hold their nerve once again.

