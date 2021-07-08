Menu

“Proud to be part of this team” – England players let emotions out on social media after making Euro 2020 final

England National Team
Posted by

England are through to the Euro 2020 final and it’s going to be an incredible occasion when they take on Italy in the final on Sunday.

The Three Lions beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley on Wednesday evening, with Harry Kane’s winner getting the national stadium absolutely rocking.

Fans will be hoping the team can now go one step further and lift the trophy this weekend, but for now it’s clear the players are fully enjoying the moment.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gary Neville lays into politicians with passionate tribute to England boss Gareth Southgate
England legend singles out star for “one of the greatest displays” he’s seen for the national team
Video: Kasper Schmeichel saved Harry Kane’s penalty despite idiotic fan shining a laser at his face

Gareth Southgate and co. certainly deserve it after a superb tournament, which included that memorable 2-0 win over Germany in the round of 16.

Still, there’s never been an atmosphere quite like it at Wembley tonight and you can tell the players really appreciated that as they took to social media to send their messages to the fans after this historic result…

These players are now just one game away from becoming legends, though what they’ve done at the Euros this summer is sure to live long in the memory anyway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.