“Proud to be part of this team” – England players let emotions out on social media after making Euro 2020 final

England are through to the Euro 2020 final and it’s going to be an incredible occasion when they take on Italy in the final on Sunday.

The Three Lions beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley on Wednesday evening, with Harry Kane’s winner getting the national stadium absolutely rocking.

Fans will be hoping the team can now go one step further and lift the trophy this weekend, but for now it’s clear the players are fully enjoying the moment.

Gareth Southgate and co. certainly deserve it after a superb tournament, which included that memorable 2-0 win over Germany in the round of 16.

Still, there’s never been an atmosphere quite like it at Wembley tonight and you can tell the players really appreciated that as they took to social media to send their messages to the fans after this historic result…

Stuff dreams are made of. One more game to go ????????? pic.twitter.com/tv1BxPgpkB — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 7, 2021

Proud to be part of this team. One final push! See you all Sunday ???? @England pic.twitter.com/aSo3jd9HPT — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) July 7, 2021

Wow what a night! Unbelievable performance and we're into a Euros final!!! Wembley was incredible!! ?????????? pic.twitter.com/dOnQq3lrhH — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 7, 2021

I love this team!! What a night at Wembley! ?? #EURO2020 final ??????????? pic.twitter.com/BfhDROjZf7 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 7, 2021

WE ARE IN THE FINAL!!!

Brilliant by the boys showing fantastic character from 1-0 down.

You fans were incredible singing the whole game

Bring on Sunday ???????@england #england #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/vESSflVSdU — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 7, 2021

Proud to be apart of this team. One more push. We will give it everything?????????? pic.twitter.com/B4tu8RwZsQ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) July 7, 2021

Wow. Proud ??????? — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 7, 2021

This group is special & I’m proud to be a part of it. Unbelievable performance tonight by every single one of them. #euro2020 FINAL????????? pic.twitter.com/bKmBirnj2f — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) July 7, 2021

What a night!!! ???????

I never knew Wembley could sound like that. We are in the final!!!

Thank you everyone for cheering us on tonight, one more big push. #euro2020 #england @england pic.twitter.com/I5AWtJmhyH — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) July 7, 2021

What a team !? One step closer …? pic.twitter.com/QfPCkA0j9k — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 7, 2021

WE’RE IN THE FINAL ???. Team were immense today ? what a night and what support from our amazing fans! See you Sunday ????????? pic.twitter.com/bwaurVGPbm — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) July 7, 2021

What a group. One more game. pic.twitter.com/FwBZYsqxnR — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) July 7, 2021

Not much else to say about this group!! We kept fighting till the end. One more game to go! ? ????????? pic.twitter.com/Uu5Z1AoAIR — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 7, 2021

Next stop. Euros Final ????????? — Reece James (@reecejames_24) July 7, 2021

These players are now just one game away from becoming legends, though what they’ve done at the Euros this summer is sure to live long in the memory anyway.