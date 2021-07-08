“England was fantastic but…” Jose Mourinho reacts to Three Lions’ Euros semi-final win

Reacting to England’s stunning semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has weighed in on how the tense game played out.

Despite dragging the Three Lions into extra time, the Danes came unstuck following a late penalty kick.

Although he missed the spot-kick, striker Harry Kane was able to follow up the rebound to fire England to a crucial 2-1 win.

READ MORE: “It’s coming home!” How the stars, including Adele and Dua Lipa, reacted to England’s semi final win

Undoubtedly the better side, there is some controversy surrounding whether or not England should have been awarded a penalty.

Wide-attacker Raheem Sterling appeared to get sandwiched between two Danish players before going down just inside the box.

Upon closer inspection, it may be fair to say that the Danes were unlucky to see the decision go against them.

Now – reacting to the opinion-splitting decision, Mourinho has become the latest big name to offer his thoughts.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Portuguese gaffer believes that although Gareth Southgate’s men were far the better side, it was ‘never a penalty’.