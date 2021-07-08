Ex-Arsenal star suggests club can offer reported target something Man City & Chelsea can’t

Ben White has been the subject of reported interest from a number of Premier League outfits in recent weeks, with one link appearing set to escalate further in the near future.

The Athletic had reported in June that Arsenal were in talks with Brighton over the highly-rated centre-half in a potential £50m move, with Sky Sports having since claimed that the London-based outfit are set to make their third bid after two prior offers were waved away.

According to Kevin Campbell, the Gunners stand a better chance of persuading the Englishman to join Mikel Arteta’s ranks given that they would apparently be able to offer him guaranteed game time.

“Arsenal would have expected competition from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea. You have to when you are going after one of the best young English centre-backs,” the former Gunners forward told Football Insider.

“When you look at Manchester City and Chelsea they have already got a wealth of good centre-backs. Would he even get a start if he went there?

“At Arsenal he will start, 100 per cent. That is what they will be saying to him and the promise of regular football could be what gets the deal over the line for us.

“There is a significant issue on the right-hand side of the defence. Rob Holding does a good job but I don’t think he’s good enough on the ball for what Mikel Arteta wants to do. White is a priority.”

Considering that Aymeric Laporte was being actively kept at bay at the Etihad by the likes of John Stones and Ruben Dias, Campbell’s claim certainly stacks up well against the reality of Manchester City’s broad array of talent.

While this wouldn’t necessarily be quite the case with Chelsea, with both Thiago Silva (36) and Cesar Azpilicueta (31) in their 30s, likely encouraging Thomas Tuchel to look ahead to the future, Arsenal’s current options in the backline are comparatively less appetising.

As such, on paper, the 23-year-old would appear to stand the best chance of gaining regular minutes in London.