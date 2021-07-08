Former PL flop has attracted Liverpool’s attention with Euros performances

The European Championship has a history of making or breaking transfers, with Renato Sanches in particular appearing to benefit from the same competition that thrust him into the limelight in 2016.

This time around, L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) is reporting that heads at Liverpool have been turned by the Portuguese star following his performances at this summer’s international tournament.

The French outlet had recently claimed that the Reds were interested in the former Bayern Munich midfielder, though it would appear that such interest may have escalated slightly on the side of the English top-flight outfit.

With Georginio Wijnaldum having departed Anfield on a free this summer, pursuing a move to PSG, Jurgen Klopp’s men are in genuine need of a quality central midfielder to fill the vacancy.

Concerns over the 23-year-old’s unconvincing prior stint in the Premier League will undoubtedly have been raised, though the player’s recent upturn in form domestically with Ligue 1 champions Lille (not to mention on the international stage) must equally be acknowledged.

While it remains unclear whether Liverpool will take their reported interest further, a valuation close to Transfermarkt’s estimation of £27m could very well appeal to the Merseysiders given their own financial constraints resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.