Free agent could be set for Crystal Palace return after training ground reveal

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Amidst Roy Hodgson’s departure from the Selhurst Park hotseat, Crystal Palace saw a number of stars depart the club on a free before new boss Patrick Viera took the reins.

One of the free agents in question, Nathaniel Clyne, could be set to remain in London, however, after being spotted training with The Eagles, as reported by HITC.

The former Liverpool defender featured only on 13 occasions in the English top-flight for Crystal Palace last term, though could certainly be an experienced option for the club.

It’s a thought that may have crossed ex-Arsenal star Viera’s mind, given the 30-year-old’s appearance at the Beckenham training ground.

