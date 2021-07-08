Tuchel keen on potential €60m signing for Chelsea after missing out on two targets

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on a transfer deal for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

The France international has been a world class performer for much of his career, even if he hasn’t exactly set the world alight at Barca.

Still, it seems Tuchel remains a fan of Griezmann and wants him as an alternative to Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, according to a report from Todo Fichajes.

Chelsea could do with a signing of this calibre up front this summer, with Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud all struggling at Stamford Bridge last season.

Griezmann previously showed what a great all-round forward he can be at former club Atletico Madrid, and he’s continued to be an important player for the French national team.

Chelsea would do well to get Griezmann back to his best and €60m could end up being a bargain for the Blues if they can get a deal done at that price, as reported by Todo Fichajes.