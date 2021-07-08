Harry Maguire is showcasing truly incredible stats throughout Euros

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire is well on his way to being named in the Euros’ ‘Team of the Tournament’.

Having missed the last few games of Manchester United’s domestic campaign, the centre-back was facing a race against time to be fit enough to compete in this summer’s delayed Euros.

Despite missing his country’s opening two group games, Maguire, when introduced by Gareth Southgate, has remained a constant since.

Not only has the Red Devils’ skipper done well to come back from a nasty ligament injury, but he has also gone on to become one of the Three Lions’ most important players.

With a goal to his name following a crucial header against Ukraine in the Euros’ quarter-final stage, Maguire is producing the goods at both ends of the pitch for Southgate.

In light of what was another impressive performance that helped England reached their first major final since 1966 following a 2-1 win over Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday night, some incredible stats have now emerged.