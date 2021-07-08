Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Lyon attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar for around €25million.

According to Todo Fichajes, the France international has accepted the Gunners’ offer, while the clubs have also held advanced negotiations over a deal, which is now “closer than ever”, according to the report.

Aouar looks an ideal signing for Arsenal in a problem position, with Mikel Arteta’s side long looking starved of creativity after the gradual phasing-out of Mesut Ozil before his January departure to Fenerbahce.

Martin Odegaard then replaced Ozil with a six-month loan move from Real Madrid, but he hasn’t ended up staying at the Emirates Stadium permanently.

Aouar’s form in Ligue 1 and the Champions League in recent times shows that he could be ready to take on that playmaker role in Arteta’s side and help lift the club up the table.

ESPN have also linked Aouar with Arsenal, and they suggested the 23-year-old would have no reservations about joining the north London giants even though they’re not currently able to offer him European football.