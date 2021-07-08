Kalvin Phillips has been one of England’s breakthrough stars of Euro 2020, with the Leeds United midfielder really raising his game at this tournament.

Forming a rock-solid partnership with Declan Rice in England’s midfield, Phillips has also shown moments of real quality on the ball, including this…

This is surely one of the passes of the tournament, and Phillips made it look so casual and easy, it’s really quite breath-taking.

Leeds fans will know all about his qualities, and they can be proud to now see him showing it on the biggest stage this summer.