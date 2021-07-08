Kalvin Phillips has been one of England’s breakthrough stars of Euro 2020, with the Leeds United midfielder really raising his game at this tournament.
Forming a rock-solid partnership with Declan Rice in England’s midfield, Phillips has also shown moments of real quality on the ball, including this…
'Alexa show me #EURO2020 pass of the tournament'#ENG pic.twitter.com/7ZYvQncImE
— TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) July 8, 2021
This is surely one of the passes of the tournament, and Phillips made it look so casual and easy, it’s really quite breath-taking.
Leeds fans will know all about his qualities, and they can be proud to now see him showing it on the biggest stage this summer.