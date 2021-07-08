Menu

Tottenham ready to out-bid Manchester United for potential €50m transfer of want-away star

Tottenham are reportedly ready to out-bid Manchester United for the transfer of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

The talented 22-year-old has shone in La Liga but now wants to leave his current club, with Spurs ready to pay €50million for him, which is more than Man Utd, who will only go as high as €45m, according to Todo Fichajes.

It would be quite a statement by Tottenham if they could beat United to this quality signing, with Kounde looking like a player who could be capable of representing most top clubs around Europe.

Spurs fans will love this ambition from their club, though of course there’s still no guarantee they can get this deal done.

It’s a warning shot to United, however, with the Red Devils surely in need of a signing like Kounde to give them a better shot of winning the Premier League title next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side weren’t too far off challenging Manchester City at points last term, but fell away in the latter stages of the campaign.

Kounde would be an important addition to Solskjaer’s squad, giving the Norwegian tactician an upgrade on inconsistent and unreliable performers like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Todo Fichajes add that Kounde is eager to leave Sevilla, so this saga will surely be one to watch in the weeks ahead.

