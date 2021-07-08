Leicester City one of three sides looking to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial struggles with move for struggling star

Leicester City are reportedly interested in a move for Philippe Coutinho, pending an update on the midfielder’s ongoing recovery from injury.

This comes from Sport (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the Foxes are facing competition from Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan for the player’s signature.

Barcelona are said to be willing to complete a deal for the Brazilian, particularly in light of their financial struggles, with the La Liga outfit at risk of having to pay a further €20m to ex-club Liverpool if the 29-year-old should feature on 10 more occasions for them.

Should a loan move be on the table, as is suggested by the publication, it would certainly suit both parties, with a potential reunion with former boss Brendan Rodgers offering the opportunity to reignite the No.14’s career.

While a fairytale return to Liverpool itself is more than likely off the table, a chance to repair the damage caused by his switch to Spain in the league that was responsible for first attracting attention to him from the European heavyweights would be difficult to resist.