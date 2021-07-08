Liverpool and Dortmund at the head of the pack in race for 19-goal Eredivisie star’s signature

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly leading the race for Donyell Malen’s signature this summer.

This comes from Dutch journalist Marco Timmer, writing for Voetbal International (via Sport Witness) – as supported by Eindhovens Dagblad reporter Rik Elfrink – with it being claimed that Mino Raiola is in talks with both European outfits over the PSV forward.

Voor Malen zijn als bekend Borussia #Dortmund en #Liverpool serieus in de markt. En nog een aantal andere clubs. Voor Dumfries gaat het om #Everton en #Inter en ook nog andere namen. PSV heeft nog altijd geen officieel bod, maar dat wordt wel snel verwacht. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) July 7, 2021

The Reds are thought to be interested in bolstering their forward line following the poor form suffered by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino last term.

A return to the Premier League, having formerly been on Arsenal’s books at a youth level, could prove to be particularly enticing for the Dutch international, who may feel he has a point to prove in the English top-flight.

With it being unclear exactly whether Jurgen Klopp’s No.9 is likely to take his positive end to the 2020/21 campaign into the next, there could be an opening for a new attacker to embed himself into the starting-XI.

That having been said, the project at Borussia Dortmund isn’t exactly unappealing either, with the battle between the two European heavyweights likely to potentially come down to the asking price set by PSV, not to mention the player’s demands.