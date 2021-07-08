Liverpool make enquiry for Wolves attacker

According to recent reports, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has approached domestic rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and registered their interest in wide-attacker Adama Traore.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Reds are looking to add a versatile attacker to their ranks.

Traore, 25, joined Wolves in 2018 following an £18m move from Middlesbrough.

READ MORE: “England was fantastic but…” Jose Mourinho reacts to Three Lions’ Euros semi-final win

Since arriving at Molineux, the Spanish winger has gone on to feature in 131 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals, along the way.

Best known for his blistering pace and powerhouse frame, Traore is arguably one of the most unique attackers in Europe and now it has been claimed that Klopp is a big admirer.

It has been suggested that following a breakdown in recent contract talks, Traore could now be allowed to move on.

It is not yet known if Liverpool has made an official offer for the 25-year-old, however, Football Insider believes Klopp is looking to sign an attacker that can play on either flank as well as down the middle.