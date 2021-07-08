Menu

Club CEO confirms “really advanced” talks in possible hint that Arsenal could beat CL giants to major transfer

Arsenal FC
Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has dropped a strong hint that Arsenal could be in a good position to win the race for the transfer of Manuel Locatelli.

The exciting young midfielder has been one of the stand-out performers for Euro 2020 finalists Italy at this summer’s European Championships, and it wouldn’t be a all surprising if he had plenty of suitors in the transfer market ahead of next season.

MORE: Arsenal at “final stages” of completing midfielder signing

Carnevali has previously gone public on Arsenal’s pursuit of Locatelli, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, and there’s been another update from the club chief, even if he hasn’t named the Gunners this time.

See below as Fabrizio Romano tweets Carnevali’s latest quotes, which state that Sassuolo are in talks over selling Locatelli to an unnamed foreign club, suggesting they could be in a strong position as talks are “really advanced” and their Serie A rivals Juventus might struggle to afford him…

Tellingly, Romano also includes the #AFC hashtag, with the in-the-know journalist clearly thinking this could be of significance to Arsenal.

Arsenal fans will hope this can develop into something genuine, rather than being Sassuolo using their interest and exaggerating it to try and convince Juventus to up their offer.

1 Comment

  1. Bad idea! Never go all in on players coming off of Euros or World Cup, we all know they ALL play all out for their nations, less so for the club. Remember Lucas Torreira?

    Reply

