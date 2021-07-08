Manchester United star’s superb stats look to have been key for England in their Euro 2020 semi-final victory

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire put in a rock-solid display for England last night as they beat Denmark 2-1 to reach the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions will now take on Italy in this weekend’s final, with Maguire sure to be a key player for Gareth Southgate’s men once again after this commanding performance against Denmark.

Just take a look at these hugely impressive stats from Maguire against Denmark last night…

? — Harry Maguire's game by numbers vs. #DEN last night: 120 minutes

112 total touches

90% pass accuracy

9/12 aerial duels won

9 ball recoveries

6 passes into the final third

3/5 long passes

3 shots [2 on target]

2/3 tackles won

World class

This shows why Southgate was so keen to have Maguire back for England after injury kept him out of the start of the tournament.

Maguire hasn’t always won over fans at Man Utd, but the former Leicester City man has rarely put a foot wrong when he’s pulled on an England shirt in recent years.

It was at the 2018 World Cup when Maguire really established himself on the big stage, and he’s been hugely important for England once again as they’ve continued their progress.