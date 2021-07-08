Menu

Manchester United close to agreeing loan transfer for youngster

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong is reportedly closing in on a loan transfer to Championship side Birmingham City this summer.

The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time at Man Utd and has now been out on loan a couple of times, with spells at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge.

MORE: Man United stars modelling new kit – LEAKED pictures

Chong could do well to go out on loan again, and the Telegraph report that Birmingham looks likely to be his destination.

It will be interesting to see if Chong can perhaps make more of an impression in his next move, as the Red Devils clearly rate him highly, even if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t given him too many starting opportunities in the first-team yet.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Superb 53-pass England move shows Southgate-ball can beat Italy in Euro 2020 final
(Photo) Tottenham’s bold new away kit leaked online – some will love it, others will hate it
West Ham told it will cost them £16million to sign top transfer target

The report explains that United previously tied Chong down to a new contract when Inter Milan were emerging as transfer suitors for the Netherlands Under-21 international.

One imagines Chong is running out of time to prove himself after a lack of progress in recent times, but he surely could be a fine player for MUFC if he finds some confidence and gets a good run going.

More Stories Tahith Chong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.