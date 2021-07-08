Liverpool and Manchester United must pay £60million to seal midfielder transfer

Liverpool and Manchester United could have to pay as much as £60million to seal the transfer of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Serbia international has long looked a top performer in his time in Serie A, and it would be interesting to see what he could do with one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

MORE: Liverpool make approach to sign Premier League attacker

According to Fabrizio Romano, in an interview with The Laziali, Liverpool and Man Utd have both shown an interest in Milinkovic-Savic in recent times, though no talks have been held over a move so far.

Now, there’s been another update from Calciomercato, as translated by the Daily Mirror, who state that Milinkovic-Savic would have an asking price of around £60m this summer.

That could be a bargain for such a fine player, who could make an important addition at Anfield after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum and the lack of impact from Naby Keita.

United might also benefit from bringing in Milinkovic-Savic as an upgrade on the inconsistent Paul Pogba, while Donny van de Beek has failed to establish himself at Old Trafford since joining from Ajax last summer.