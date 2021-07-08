West Ham United have reportedly learned that Rennes want £16million to let Nayef Aguerd leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The 25-year-old has caught the eye with some solid displays in Ligue 1 in recent times, and he’s emerged as a top target for Hammers as they look to strengthen their defence.

According to Football Insider, it now seems West Ham have been quoted a fairly affordable asking price of just £16m for Aguerd, so it will be interesting to see how this saga progresses from here.

The report adds that some initial talks have already taken place, so it does seem there is strong interest from West Ham’s end.

Still, there might be something of a gamble in spending £16m on a player who is yet to play in the Premier League.

Villarreal centre-back Ramiro Funes Mori is also reportedly on West Ham’s radar as another option in that area of the pitch.

Fabian Balbuena has left WHUFC this summer, leaving David Moyes with with just three senior centre-backs in the form of Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson.