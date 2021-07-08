(Official) Paris-Saint Germain confirm Sergio Ramos signing

French giants Paris-Saint Germain have officially unveiled the signing of former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Ramos, 35, shocked the footballing world after he made the decision to leave Real Madrid this summer following a 16-year stay.

Having joined Los Blancos all the way back in 2005, Ramos, who has won every piece of silverware available, some multiple times, has enjoyed a remarkable career in Spain.

After racking up a whopping 101 goals and 40 assists in 671 appearances for Real Madrid, the 35-year-old former captain was expected to see out his playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, that has not been the case after the defender and Real Madrid’s hierarchy failed to reach an agreement regarding the veteran’s contract.

With his deal set to expire this summer and no renewal, it quickly became apparent that the centre-back would move on.

Swooping in to secure his signature has been Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris-Saint Germain who has managed to land the defender on a two-year deal.

Following their latest piece of business, the Ligue 1 side have now officially confirmed the Spanish defender’s signing and welcomed him to the club through their social media channels.