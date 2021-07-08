Photo: Chelsea ace confirms his Stamford Bridge exit after four years and thanks the fans

The Chelsea goalkeeping situation largely boils down to Edouard Mendy vs Kepa for the number 1 role in the side, so Willy Caballero is really just seen as the third choice to step in if an emergency strikes.

The Argentine keeper has actually made 38 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions so it’s probably more than you think, but it appears he is definitely moving on this summer after he took to Instagram to thank the fans for their support:

He will turn 40 next season so his career is now winding down, but it sounds like he still plans to keep on playing so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

It’s interesting to note that his only winner’s medals before joining Chelsea came at Boca as a youth player and then a League Cup with Man City, so he’s had a lot of success at Stamford Bridge after winning an FA Cup, the Europa League and the Champions League.

Petr Cech was registered as an emergency keeper last season so he may now be seen as the third choice, and it suggests a new signing could be made to replace Caballero.