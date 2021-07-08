Menu

(Photo) Leaked pictures show Man United stars modelling rumoured 2021-22 home kit

Ahead of the new 2021-22 season, images of a trio of Manchester United stars wearing the Red Devils’ new home kit have been leaked.

The images have appeared on popular kit website Footy Headlines and show Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba all wearing the club’s famous red jersey.

Although still unconfirmed, United’s next will definitely include a new sponsor following a deal with tech giants Team Viewer.

United’s 2021-22 domestic season will kick off on 14 August where they will host Leeds United at Old Trafford.

