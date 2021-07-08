Menu

(Photo) Liverpool unveil official 2021-22 away kit

With the new 2021-22 season now just a month away from kicking off, Liverpool has become one of the first teams to unveil their new away kit.

The kit, which has been confirmed by the club, on their official website, sees the Reds take on a beige with green look.

Photo courtesy of Liverpool Football Club

 

Liverpool’s new Premier League campaign will kick off on 14 August where they will be taking on Premier League new boys Norwich City away at Carrow Road.

