(Photo) Liverpool unveil official 2021-22 away kit

With the new 2021-22 season now just a month away from kicking off, Liverpool has become one of the first teams to unveil their new away kit.

READ MORE: (Video) Heartwarming Wembley moment that saw Mason Mount gift shirt to emotional girl

The kit, which has been confirmed by the club, on their official website, sees the Reds take on a beige with green look.

Liverpool’s new Premier League campaign will kick off on 14 August where they will be taking on Premier League new boys Norwich City away at Carrow Road.