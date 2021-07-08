PSG set to test Man United’s resolve for midfield star with £51m summer move lined up

Following the signing of former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, according to recent reports, Paris-Saint Germain is now turning their attention to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

That’s according to French newspaper L’Equipe (as relayed by Daily Mail), who claims the talented midfielder is next on the French giants’ wish list.

Pogba, 28, only has 12-months left on his contract with Man United and if the club cannot agree a new deal will likely be forced into selling to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Despite earlier speculation that both Real Madrid and former club Juventus would like to sign the 28-year-old, PSG has recently emerged as frontrunners to land the 2018 World Cup winner.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from France, with reports claiming Mauricio Pochettino’s men won’t be put off by Man United’s £51m asking price.

Not only could the Parisians be preparing a summer offer, but the newspaper also claims that Pogba is ‘seduced’ by the prospect of playing in the French capital.