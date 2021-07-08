Carlo Ancelotti eyeing up surprise Premier League transfer raid for new club Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on raiding his old club Everton for the potential transfer of Richarlison this summer.

The young Brazilian has been a key player for Everton and previously also shone at former club Watford, though it now seems he could leave England for a move to Spain.

That’s if Ancelotti gets his way, with ESPN reporting on the Italian tactician being keen to bring Richarlison with him from Goodison Park to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos could certainly do with something of a revamp in their squad for next season, with Zinedine Zidane leaving and being replaced by Ancelotti after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Ancelotti has inherited a struggling side and will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on the squad, with Richarlison perhaps ideal to replace out-of-form attackers like Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Having said that, many Madrid fans will perhaps feel their club could aim higher, with Richarlison a little inconsistent in his time at Everton and perhaps not looking like he’s ‘Galactico’ quality.

Real might not be in the best financial situation, however, with La Liga clubs struggling a great deal from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, so it might be smart to target someone like Richarlison, who might be cheaper, and who Ancelotti knows well.