Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has singled out Raheem Sterling for praise after his terrific form for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Manchester City forward has been probably England’s best player so far as Gareth Southgate’s side look forward to a final clash with Italy at Wembley this weekend.

Sterling will surely be hugely important for England once again this weekend, and Chadwick feels he’s benefited from being able to play a slightly different role in this England team, compared to how he tends to be used by Pep Guardiola at City.

Sterling hadn’t been at his best for his club prior to this summer’s tournament, but he’s showing another side to his game with England as he gets on the ball and makes things happen, most notably with his quality assist for Harry Kane’s opening goal in the 4-0 win over Ukraine.

“Sterling came in to the tournament with a point to prove,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He didn’t have his most brilliant season at City and didn’t get that much game time. In the first game against Croatia some people might’ve been wondering why Sterling was starting, but he’s now looking like possibly the player of the tournament.

“He’s had a point to prove and he’s gone into every game taking the match to the opposition. He’s been carrying the ball more than I’ve seen him do at City, obviously it’s a different style of play.

“In this England team he’s encouraged to dribble with the ball more than at City and you’d sort of forgotten how effective he is at that, he’s certainly been the man driving England forward.”

Sterling had long been criticised for not showing his best form for the national team, but that’s changed now as he could well be the man to inspire them to victory in the European Championships final this Sunday.