Tottenham’s new manager Nuno Espirito Santo could bring Steven Bergwijn into the first-team fold a little more after taking over at the club this summer.

The Dutch winger has struggled in his time at Spurs so far, despite looking an exciting signing when he first arrived from PSV.

MORE: Tottenham’s new away kit

Still, it looks like Bergwijn could get a fresh chance to prove himself at Tottenham now that Nuno has taken over as manager ahead of the new season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nuno rates Bergwijn highly and is ready to involve him more often, while the Italian journalist also expects a fair few new signings to come in.

Much of that, however, will no doubt depend on the Harry Kane situation, with the England international linked strongly with the likes of Manchester City in recent times.

If Kane does leave, Nuno surely can’t rely on someone like Bergwijn alone, though fans will surely be keen to see the 23-year-old achieve his potential in north London.