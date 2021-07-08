Menu

UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against England following Euros semi-final win

UEFA, European football’s governing body, has opened disciplinary proceedings against England following their crucial 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark in this summer’s delayed Euros 2020.

The competition’s regulator has taken issue with several incidents that occurred at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday evening, including the use of a laser pen used to distract goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during a spot-kick.

Other offences are understood to include a crowd disturbance and fireworks being let off.

It is not yet known what kind of punishment UEFA may hand England, but given the nature of the offences, it would be reasonable to assume the English FA will be forced to pay a hefty fine.

England’s latest win over Denmark now means the Three Lions will feature in their first ever Euros final and their first major final since 1966.

Gareth Southgate is now set to lead his Lions out onto Wembley’s pitch on Sunday where they will meet Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

