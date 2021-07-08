Star has Arsenal & Manchester United transfer offers and has decided his preference

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti reportedly has offers from both Arsenal and Manchester United this summer.

The France international is no longer a regular starter for Ronald Koeman’s side, but has previously shown himself to be one of the finest centre-backs in Europe.

It makes sense that there could be big-name suitors for Umtiti if he’s available this summer, and Todo Fichajes claim both Arsenal and Man Utd have been in touch about signing him.

Despite these offers, it seems Umtiti himself would favour a move to Old Trafford over the Emirates Stadium for the moment.

This makes sense given that the Red Devils are surely more likely to be able to offer the 27-year-old the chance to both play regularly and challenge for major trophies in the near future.

Even if United are not the force they once were, they at least have Champions League football to offer, which is more than can be said of Arsenal, who are not even in the Europa League next season.

The Gunners would no doubt benefit from having Umtiti in their squad, however, following the departures of the likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi in recent times.

MUFC also need to strengthen at the back, however, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly not looking like ideal long-term starters for a team with ambitions to win the Premier League title.